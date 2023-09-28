Sanders, Balint weigh in on potential government shutdown

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said government shutdown or not, House Republicans will not succeed in cutting to critical social service programs they are seeking.

A government shutdown appeared all but inevitable as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dug in Thursday, vowing he will not take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running despite House Republicans’ struggle to unite around an alternative.

In a post on “X” Wednesday, formerly known as Twitter, Sanders said the “six far-right extremists” behind the plan support massive tax breaks for the rich while at the same time seek cuts to high-poverty area public schools, nutrition assistance, and Head Start. “Ain’t gonna happen,” Sanders said.

“Thousands of Vermonters who work for the federal government, including a lot of veterans, are not going to get their paychecks. They eventually will get paid, but many of them need to get paid. You know, next week, two weeks from now, you’re going to see programs are going to be slowed down or and you’re going to see a lot of people are being hurt, among other things,” Sanders said.

“Unfortunately, for all of those people back home in Vermont who are struggling through this horrible flooding that we had this summer, we are looking at a situation where FEMA will not be funded when people are not going to get the support they need, all because of a very small group of people that are holding Congress hostage,” Rep. Balint said.

