Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, as forecasters continued to monitor Tropical Storm Philippe which was also at sea.

Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land. The storm was traveling north-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 mph (4 kph). Maximum sustained winds were about 50 mph (85 kph), with little change in strength expected over the next several days.

Philippe was centered 560 miles (895 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. There were no watches or warnings in effect, however forecasters advised interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of the storm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

