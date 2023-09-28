How to help
UVM researcher examines reasons behind scarcity of pediatric specialists

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report outlines steps to address a shortage of pediatric specialists.

Pediatric subspecialists train in pediatrics and then do more training to specialize in certain fields like pediatric gastroenterology or nephrology. Not having enough of those specialists can delay critical care.

Rachel Garfield, a University of Vermont associate professor, was tapped to help the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine come up with solutions.

“There can be long wait times for certain certain types of care, and that’s because there just aren’t enough people going into this field. And then also the places where those people are choosing to practice may not be evenly distributed either across the country or across the state, even in Vermont, here in Vermont,” Garfield said.

The group’s report, “The Future Pediatric Subspecialty Physician Workforce: Meeting the Needs of Infants, Children, and Adolescents,” developed four primary recommendations -- improving collaboration and efficiency in care, fixing financial issues like low reimbursement rates, improving education and training, and increasing research.

