How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch works to cancel all student lunch debt across the country

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is putting a different kind of school debt cancellation on his plate.

Welch introduced the School Lunch Debt Cancellation Act to stop debt collection when a school gives a student lunches with plans to collect payment later.

According to Welch, national public meals debt totals 262 million dollars a year. This bill directs the USDA to pay all debts owed to schools for breakfast or lunch programs.

Welch says this will relieve the strain on working families.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Stowe is one of many communities affected by the redrawing of Vermont's electoral map.
Starbucks arrival brews up controversy in Stowe
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver

Latest News

FILE
Proposed N.H. bill would provide state-funded fentanyl test strips
A New Hampshire senator is trying to fight overdose deaths with fentanyl test strips.
Proposed N.H. bill would provide state-funded fentanyl test strips
Vermont Senator Peter Welch is putting a different kind of school debt cancellation on his plate.
Welch works to cancel all student lunch debt across the country
Dartmouth College
Dartmouth to hold mental health panel discussion with experts