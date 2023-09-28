Welch works to cancel all student lunch debt across the country

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is putting a different kind of school debt cancellation on his plate.

Welch introduced the School Lunch Debt Cancellation Act to stop debt collection when a school gives a student lunches with plans to collect payment later.

According to Welch, national public meals debt totals 262 million dollars a year. This bill directs the USDA to pay all debts owed to schools for breakfast or lunch programs.

Welch says this will relieve the strain on working families.

