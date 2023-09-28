How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on Wednesday.(Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A crew surveying the Long Island Sound ended up catching a 400-pound stingray this week.

Officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said the stingray was more than 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in the Long Island Sound,” the crew shared.

The animals have venomous spines on their tail, but officials said they are not aggressive. The stingrays are also not frequently found in shallow areas where people swim.

Wildlife officials shared a picture of the catch on Wednesday, showing the stingray laying on its back under the supervision of crews from the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey.

“Our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the stingray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said.

According to Connecticut officials, the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey team measures the abundance of animals in the Long Island Sound.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Richmond man dies in motorcycle crash
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Police investigating report of grade school student approached by driver
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File
Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Latest News

Colchester Police celebrate retirement of long-time chief
Who will step forward to lead the Queen City?
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will not seek reelection
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game