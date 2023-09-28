How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was yet another fine fall day today despite some of that familiar haze from the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. That haze will still be present as we get into the day on Friday, but there will also be more clouds around, too, especially the farther south you are.

A slow-moving low pressure system coming out of the Ohio Valley will be staying mainly down to our south on Friday, but it will be kicking up some clouds over us, especially in our southern counties. There is just a slight chance for some showers near the MA border, but it will stay dry with a bit of sunshine to the north. It will also be a bit cooler on Friday in our southern counties due to the clouds and that slight chance for showers.

Then that system will scoot out of here and we will get back on track with our sunny ways over the weekend. It will be staying that way right through most of next week. And there will also be a good warm-up, too, with high temperatures flirting with the 80 degree mark by the middle of next week.

The fall colors are really starting to pop now in the higher elevations, especially across the Adirondacks. Those beautiful fall colors will be expanding quickly as we go through that first week of October.

Continue enjoying this MAX Advantage weather! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

