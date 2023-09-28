BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Thursday! Again, it is another foggy start to our day across much of the area. That fog will begin to burn off through the rest of the morning. Later this morning, we will be greeted by a good amount of sunshine as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more fair weather clouds may drift in as we head towards this afternoon.

Friday will be the grayest day of the last several. Some could even see a few showers, especially across the far southern portions of the area along the Massachusetts state line. Rain totals in that direction may run .5″ across the northern half of the region it is 0′s all across the board.

Later this weekend and next week, dry and sunny weather returns. We’ll also warm up as daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 70s and even a few lower 80s for the first few days of October.

Try to get outside and enjoy as much of this MAX Advantage Weather as possible.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.