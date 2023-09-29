ADK High Peak foliage does not disappoint

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nature’s fireworks are starting to pop, especially in higher elevations. A colorful display in the Adirondack High Peaks is drawing visitors to the North Country, including popular sites like the Castle at Whiteface Mountain.

The seasonal changes are on full display in the Adirondacks as troves of tourists Friday flocked to one of the High Peaks’ most popular leaf-peeping destinations, the Castle at Whiteface Mountain.

Ed Roberts from Ontario was visiting the region for his 57th birthday. “Where we are from -- colors and stuff -- is very busy and I knew Lake Placid is such a beautiful site. Just thought, let’s go for a drive, let us do it,” he said. And he wasn’t disappointed. “Absolutely gorgeous., breathtaking, I have never been to this area and it is just outstanding.”

“We wanted to see the beautiful trees with the red leaves and the lake and the magnificent sights,” said Shakaad and Rama, who are from Israel and say they are on a road trip through the Northeast. “We do not have this in Israel, the changing of the leaves, so it really is an amazing sight.”

Ronald Meehan says he made the trek from downstate. “Started to come up this month and we left on Thursday night to beat the rain from New York just to get here today,” he said. An overnight excursion that was well worth the ride. “Absolutely beautiful. I cannot believe... The colors coming up here -- not much of a change. And once I hit here it is like -- I am blown away.” A lasting impression Meehan says that will bring him back.

Meehan and others will likely have some more company this weekend. Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday and runs through Monday at Whiteface.

