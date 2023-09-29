How to help
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a gunfire incident in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:41 p.m. Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Verità on St. Paul Street, where investigators could be seen placing an evidence marker next to a single shell casing in the road.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says they are in the early stages of their investigation but that it’s unlikely that anyone was struck. “We’re going to be working to determine whether or not we can find any evidence about who discharged the firearm,” he said.

Jeremy Venditto, the general manager at Trattoria Delia, says he was in a meeting upstairs on St. Paul Street when he heard the shot. “We went to the window and really all we saw was the aftermath. There was a gentleman coming from across the street over here and all we heard through the window was, ‘Call 911,’” he said.

Police say it’s the 10th gunfire incident in Burlington this year.

