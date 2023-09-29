How to help
Casella honored with Vermont Legacy Enterprise Award

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business Friday honored four groundbreaking businesses.

The Vermont Legacy and Family Enterprise Awards celebrate enterprises that show creative thinking that help communities and other industries.

The Vermont Legacy Enterprise Award went to Casella Waste Systems. The Rutland-based company was recognized for its success and commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions to waste management.

From its start as a small waste hauler in Vermont, the company has grown to serve a number of states in the Northeast and employ upwards of 3,000 people.

Other recipients of the Family Enterprise Awards were: Boot Pro Ski & Sports, a ski and bike shop located in Ludlow; Clear Water Filtration, a water treatment company based out of Waitsfield; And Jaipur Rugs, a second-generation family enterprise that brings artful rugs to customers in more than 90 countries.

