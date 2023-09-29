Community Sailing Center breaks ground on ADA-accessible waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Community Sailing Center broke ground Friday on a new ADA-accessible waterfront.

The $4.2 million project will consist of a 60-foot wide ADA-compliant concrete ramp that will allow boaters to get in and out of the lake at no cost.

“A lot of those entities are private yacht clubs, private surf clubs. So, we’re one of those public assets that truly gets people out, and onto Lake Champlain,” said said the center’s Owen Milne.

There will also be a 100-foot pier that will let folks access the water and a new place for cranes to carry large boats out.

Gravel at the sailing center will also be changed to solid ground so folks in wheelchairs can use the space safely.

The project is expected to be completed next spring.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.