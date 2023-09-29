How to help
Gov. Scott to attend North Country Career Center ground breaking

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will spend the afternoon in Newport at a ground breaking.

The ceremony is for the North Country Career Center, which is beginning work to restore a vacant farmhouse. It’s part of the CTE construction rehabilitation experiential learning program and revolving loan fund.

The program gives students a hands-on chance to work on construction project while expanding Vermont’s limited housing stock.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for today at 1;00 p.m. on east main street in Newport.

