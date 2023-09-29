How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Access road improvements coming to Killington
Major Killington development moves forward
FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore
Judge denies Sheriff Grismore’s motion to dismiss assault charge

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE
New York announces Veteran’s non-profit grant program
$2.6 million is on the way to support veterans’ non-profit organizations in the Empire State.
New York announces Veteran’s non-profit grant program