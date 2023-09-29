Killington testing out new snow guns

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort is testing out equipment that could revolutionize how ski areas make snow.

In a video on social media, the resort said they are testing out new snow guns that can be turned on and off from the office compared to typical snow guns which require more manual labor.

These aren’t everywhere on the mountain yet. Killington is testing out the tech on the Superstar Trail to maximize the snowmaking capability once the temperatures drop.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.