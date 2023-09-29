Municipal public meetings become target of ‘zoom bombing’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rude interruptions at what should be pretty commonplace meetings are starting to emerge in our region again. It’s called zoom-bombing. Just this week, hackers disrupted a city council meeting in Montpelier and a school board meeting in Chester.

Both culprits started shouting hateful comments. At the Montpelier meeting, a person attending on zoom disrupted the meeting by shouting anti-Semitic comments.

“Did our best to mute this person as quickly as possible and in the process of them leaving the meeting, they were able to unmute themselves a couple times before we could remove them” said Evelyn Prim, the Montpelier Communications Coordinator.

Prim said the unwanted attack was a supposed stranger. At a Tuesday night, Green Mountain Unified School District meeting, a similar unwanted presence. The attendee began playing inappropriate content on the screen. School board member Adrienne Williams saying in a statement to Channel Three News, it was a “distressing experience that hopefully will not be repeated.”

Zoom intrusions started during the pandemic when the video conferencing became one of the main meeting platforms. Customers complained they had their private meetings interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing inappropriate content.

The virtual company ended up settling for $85 million in a ‘zoom-bombing’ lawsuit - as the hacking became a global issue. In response to the lawsuit, Zoom said it improved its security and safeguard for consumer data.

Three years down the line -- the security risks are still prevalent. Ted Brady with Vermont League of Cities and Towns says it’s up to city and town leaders to make sure they are taking extra steps to safely secure their meetings.

“The number one thing is to be comfortable with the software, understand what you can and can’t do with that software, make sure you understand that people can share their screens, people can unmute themselves, and there are ways to stop that from happening” said Brady.

Brady suggests limiting meeting participation to only during public portions. Montpelier city council decided to mute all participants and raise their virtual hand when they would like to speak -- needing to be called on by the mayor to unmute themselves.

“We’re hoping just this one added layer on our side, making it a little more secure will help prevent this from happening again in the future” added Prim.

Brady kept stressing throughout our interview - public meetings have been interrupted for years - even before zoom. He says Vermont League of Cities and Towns have guides for those who need extra help securing the software they use for public meetings, and practice with them - trying different strategies that might work best.

