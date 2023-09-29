New York announces Veteran’s non-profit grant program

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - $2.6 million is on the way to support veterans’ non-profit organizations in the Empire State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that money will be dispersed in grants to 39 organizations through the Veteran’s nonprofit capital program.

The grants will help expand and advance services available to vets, service members, and their families.

Four North Country groups are on the list of organizations getting a chunk of change, with each getting about $70,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.