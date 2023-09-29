Pets with Potential: Meet Pickles & Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of guinea pigs named Poppy & Pickles.

These sweet pigs are waiting to meet you. They are a bit shy and would love to find a home where they can be a bit more socialized and handled so they are more comfortable hanging with your humans. They love their lettuce, and they will love you.

For more information about these and other furry friends waiting for adoption, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

