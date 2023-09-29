Plattsburgh asks residents which new businesses to put in town

PLATSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh asked residents which businesses they want to see in town. With finalists identified, the town says they’re taking the next steps.

Results from over 3,000 responses to a community development survey narrowed down prospective businesses to 31 choices. Some of them include Olive Garden, Trader Joe’s, REI, Whole Foods, and Ikea.

The town says they’ll be reaching out directly to all 31 businesses with their developers guide.

The guide, called ‘Hi, we’re Plattsburgh’, has been in the works for about a year and provides data and information for prospective businesses.

The town says the guide will also go out to site selection specialists to get Plattsburgh in the candidate pool for housing and other development.

