How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Access road improvements coming to Killington
Major Killington development moves forward
FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore
Judge denies Sheriff Grismore’s motion to dismiss assault charge
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery

Latest News

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE
New York announces Veteran’s non-profit grant program