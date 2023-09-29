Rutland hospital hosts Fall Fun Day for local students

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Regional Medical Center has brought its Fall Fun Day following a pandemic hiatus. The goal is to get kids active outdoors as well as more comfortable in a hospital setting.

After a four-year break, Rutland Regional Friday hosted Come Alive Outside Rutland Regional Fall Fun Day, where schools across the city brought first and second-graders on campus for outdoor fun and life skills.

“Thirty years ago we spent a lot more time -- in fact we spent twice as much time outdoors when we were kids as kids do today,” said Arwen Turner with the nonprofit Come Alive Outside.

Kids had the opportunity to learn about basic life skills including how to keep up with hygiene, problem solving, and coping with sensory overload. And there was also some Halloween fun.

“We are seeing that nature deprivation is causing some negative effects on kids. When you’re outside, your moods increase, your concentration is better, you have larger confidence. So, these are things that we are trying to kind of instill back into kids,” Turner said.

The event started in 2015 as a way to help eliminate stigmas about hospitals at a young age. “Kind of help them understand that the hospital doesn’t always have to be a place where people only come only when they’re sick. We have a beautiful campus here, lots to offer outdoors,” said RRMC’s Traci Moore.

And teachers hope the skills the kids learn stay with them. “I think there is a tick station too. They are learning all the things that they need to know when they’re going outside. All that stuff carries into the classroom, into their lives at home as well,” said Leah Abatiel, a teacher at Rutland Northeast Primary School.

Hospital officials say they’re happy the annual event is back on track and they’re hoping to expand the number of schools that participate.

