Students could win free ride to UVM in pitch contest

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has developed a new program that could reward high school students with a free ride at the University.

Starting next year, high school entrepreneurs from across the globe will have the opportunity to pitch innovative business plans that make a difference in their communities. Winners will compete for cash prizes and scholarships to UVM.

Darren Perron spoke with UVM’s Jay Jacobs about the Vermont Pitch Challenge.

