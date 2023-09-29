Twinfield Union School faculty member receives school threat

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a report of a school threat in Plainfield.

Police say just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Twinfield Union School faculty member received an email threat overnight from an unknown individual, saying a shooting would take place at a later date.

Police responded to the school and found nothing. The school remained open with modified operations. They stayed on campus as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.