Twinfield Union School faculty member receives school threat

A faculty member at Twinfield Union School received an emailed threat, saying a shooting was going to happen on campus in the future.
A faculty member at Twinfield Union School received an emailed threat, saying a shooting was going to happen on campus in the future.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a report of a school threat in Plainfield.

Police say just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Twinfield Union School faculty member received an email threat overnight from an unknown individual, saying a shooting would take place at a later date.

Police responded to the school and found nothing. The school remained open with modified operations. They stayed on campus as a precaution.

