UVM conference covers new advances in cancer research

By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Cancer Center hosted its 26th Annual Women’s Health and Cancer Conference Friday.

Organizers say this year’s theme, “the changing landscape of cancer,” reflects the new findings in research, treatment, patient care, and diseases. The various sessions covered the new paths medical professionals are taking in nutrition, sexual health, trauma-informed care, and new treatments.

Over 600 people were expected to attend -- both in-person presentations at the Davis Center -- as well as online from 30 states, as well as the U.S. Guam, Canada, and Nigeria.

