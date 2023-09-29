Vt. author pens children’s book on mushroom foraging

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont author recently came out with a new book for children about mushroom foraging.

“Mason Goes Mushrooming” is about a young boy’s adventures hunting for edible mushrooms. Author Melany Kahn says it was inspired by her own experiences.

Her son Mason is a third-generation mushroom forager. She says part of why she wanted to write this book was to make sure kids were introduced to what she calls a “treasure hunt” -- safely.

“Mushroom foraging, like many other hobbies, needs to be done safely and it needs to be done with a little bit of education, which can mostly come from foraging with other people who already know a lot about what’s out in the woods here, whether it’s wild edible food or wild mushrooms. And so it needed to be presented to kids in a digestible way,” Kahn said.

She has events coming up at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Shelburne Farms, and the North Branch Nature Center. You can find her book in your local bookstore.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.