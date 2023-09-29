‘Walls of Love’ campaign visits Burlington to support homeless

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, one nonprofit is making sure unhoused Burlington residents have what they need before it gets cold. Since 2018, Holly Jackson and her Cleveland-based organization, Walls of Love, have been giving out bags of essential items to those in need, and in Burlington Friday, they marked the one-millionth bag.

Free bags lined the sidewalk outside of Walgreens in downtown Burlington.

“Feminine hygiene products, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste,” said Holly Jackson, the founder of Walls of Love. Other items included winter hats and gators donated by Turtle Fur.

One of the recipients, Kevin Vintinner, says he has been homeless for more than a year. “It means when I’m sleeping outside on a brick step, that I’m going to be warm, my head’s going to be warm. It’s inevitable that it’s going to get cold and snow and a nice new hat is a beautiful thing to have,” he said.

Jackson, who was once homeless and pregnant, says she knows firsthand what it’s like to have nothing. “I remember what it was like to be judged and have people be very mean to me, so what we do here -- it’s considered a no-judgment zone. If you say you need it, you need it,” she said.

Each person was allotted two bags, but some could be seen taking more than that. Jackson eventually stepped in to make sure there was enough to go around.

Kimberly Rooney says with winter coming, every little bit helps. “Just knowing that you have people out there that are even willing to put the effort in to give you something like this, it’s uplifting, you know,” she said.

On Saturday, Jackson will bag up new gear and to the group’s next giveaway in Springfield, Massachusetts.

