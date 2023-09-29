How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch and Shaheen call on D.O.E. to finalize energy efficiency standards

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two senators in the region are calling on the Department of Energy to bring some relief to your wallet.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch and New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen are leading the charge.

The group is asking the D.O.E. to finalize proposed water heater efficiency standards, lower utility bills, improve energy security, and reduce emissions.

The D.O.E. has estimated that once new standards go into effect, American consumers could save nearly $200 billion on utility costs in the next 30 years.

It’s also expected to cut back on over 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash
Access road improvements coming to Killington
Major Killington development moves forward
FILE - A floating marker indicates the border between the U.S. and Canada in the Missisquoi Bay...
Kayaker charged with possessing 26 lbs. of cocaine on Lake Champlain
Brandon Bergeron and Cassandra Sweet
2 captured in Enosburg Falls armed robbery
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore
Judge denies Sheriff Grismore’s motion to dismiss assault charge

Latest News

Plattsburgh Downtown
Plattsburgh asks residents which new businesses to put in town
The Town of Plattsburgh asked residents which businesses they want to see in town. With...
Plattsburgh asks residents which new businesses to put in town
Two senators in the region are calling on the Department of Energy to bring some relief to your...
Welch and Shaheen call on D.O.E. to finalize energy efficiency standards
Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott to attend North Country Career Center ground breaking