Welch and Shaheen call on D.O.E. to finalize energy efficiency standards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two senators in the region are calling on the Department of Energy to bring some relief to your wallet.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch and New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen are leading the charge.

The group is asking the D.O.E. to finalize proposed water heater efficiency standards, lower utility bills, improve energy security, and reduce emissions.

The D.O.E. has estimated that once new standards go into effect, American consumers could save nearly $200 billion on utility costs in the next 30 years.

It’s also expected to cut back on over 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

