By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Our streak of beautiful fall weather was interrupted today when a system to our south pushed a batch of clouds and rain up our way. Our southern areas, especially, had a good, old-fashioned rainy day. To the north, clouds ruled the sky, but it stayed mainly dry.

As we go through the overnight hours and into the first part of Saturday, that system will move out of the northeast and we will get back on track with lots of sunshine again as we go through the rest of the weekend and well into next week. This sunny streak will be accompanied by a serious warm-up for this time of year, too. High temperatures will be getting into the upper 70s and low 80s next week.

With fall foliage getting brighter and more colorful, it will be looking like fall, but feeling like summer.

Hopefully, you can get outside as often as possible and take MAX Advantage of this stretch of wonderful fall weather. Have a great weekend! -Gary

