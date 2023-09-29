How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday. Today really is the one slight hiccup in a rather lovely forecast. Clouds filled in through last night, keeping us warmer as you step out the door this Friday morning. Most of us will keep the clouds but remain dry throughout the day. The best chance at seeing a few of those showers will be right along the Massachusetts state line, where they will be cooler with daytime highs in the 50s. Patchy sunshine across the region’s northern half will mean we can climb into the 60s and a few lower 70s. Tonight, clouds and showers should begin to depart as lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.

This weekend is looking lovely. Most of us are talking about sunshine here for the weekend, with daytime highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 70s. There could still be a smoky haze in some places, but air quality issues do not look to be a concern.

We will welcome in October on Sunday on a rather summer-like note. As we head towards the middle of next week, we are talking about more sunshine and daytime highs approaching the 80-degree mark. That is 10-15 degrees above average.

Enjoy the weekend! Fall colors are starting to pop in higher elevations, especially across the Adirondacks. Those beautiful fall colors will be expanding quickly!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

