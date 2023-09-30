How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Library holds fundraiser auction after flood

The floods in July hit some Vermont libraries hard -- and the one in Montpelier is looking to bounce back.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The floods in July hit some Vermont libraries hard, and the one in Montpelier is looking to bounce back.

The Kellogg-Hubbard library held eight feet of water in their basement. The library lost every single book in their book sale fundraiser. In addition to the novels, the library lost almost all of its building systems. While there has been outdoor library services, the building has been closed since. Now, the library is holding an auction fundraiser so that the space can return to business as usual.

“The library is such an important place in our community, we provide services to all of our community members, and right now we’re closed to the public. We’re trying to raise money so we can get back open and keep serving everyone.” said Colleen Beamish, the Development Coordinator of Kellogg-Hubbard Library

There is a wide variety of items to bid on, one of them is a signed Taylor Swift poster. The auction is online and open now. The bidding will conclude on October 6th, but a party will commemorate the fundraiser with a fall for the library event on October 7th which will mark the expected grand re-opening of the Kellogg-Hubbard library.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis
File photo
Burlington adjusting to new bike-share program
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
A woman who was hit by a car while walking across a road in South Burlington Monday night has...
Police ID victim, driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

After Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 12-year term, some Burlington residents say they’re sad to see...
Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Thursday he will not run for a fifth term.
Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term
ADK High Peak foliage does not disappoint
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire - clipped version