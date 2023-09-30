Library holds fundraiser auction after flood

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The floods in July hit some Vermont libraries hard, and the one in Montpelier is looking to bounce back.

The Kellogg-Hubbard library held eight feet of water in their basement. The library lost every single book in their book sale fundraiser. In addition to the novels, the library lost almost all of its building systems. While there has been outdoor library services, the building has been closed since. Now, the library is holding an auction fundraiser so that the space can return to business as usual.

“The library is such an important place in our community, we provide services to all of our community members, and right now we’re closed to the public. We’re trying to raise money so we can get back open and keep serving everyone.” said Colleen Beamish, the Development Coordinator of Kellogg-Hubbard Library

There is a wide variety of items to bid on, one of them is a signed Taylor Swift poster. The auction is online and open now. The bidding will conclude on October 6th, but a party will commemorate the fundraiser with a fall for the library event on October 7th which will mark the expected grand re-opening of the Kellogg-Hubbard library.

