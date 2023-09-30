How to help
What-to-do: Saturday, September 30

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Cabot Arts is hosting the inaugural Cabot cheese and culture festival today. The festival brings together Vermont cheese makers, producers of fermented foods, chefs, brewers, cider, wine, mead makers and more for a day of tasting, education and celebration. The festival will occur alongside Cabot’s annual fall foliage festival which will have craft markets, food trucks, leaf peeping tours, pumpkin carvings and wagon rides.

Rocktoberfest is a local Morristown music festival with acts ranging from the school chorus to the Lesley Grant band. There will be a puppet making workshop, face painting, pumpkin bowling, soccer darts, ping pong a photo booth and dux the balloon man. The street festival begins at 10:00 a.m.

The Burke Fall Festival is organized by area’s chamber of commerce and is full of activities for the whole family. There will be a parade starting at 10:00 a.m. There will be a BBQ with burgers, hot dogs and even free ice cream for kids. You can also enjoy a horse drawn wagon ride, a craft fair and all different types of puppet, reptile and mammal shows. The festival is on Route 114 in East Burke.

