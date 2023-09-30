How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong storm system to the south will only bring a few light showers to Southern Vermont Saturday morning. After that, it will move out into the Atlantic, with skies becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Northern areas will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the 60s south, to the low 70s north. High pressure will bring a beautiful and warmer day on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week is the first week of October, but it will feel more like summer. Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs back in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be milder as well, getting into the 50s. Near-record highs are possible midweek, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows will also be mild, possibly not dropping below 60 degrees in spots. The next chance for showers will be late Friday afternoon, along with cooler temperatures.

