Amber Alert: missing N.Y. 9-year-old in “imminent danger”

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Gansevoort, N.Y. (WCAX) - An amber alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl. who police say was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in New York.

Charlotte Sena was taken while riding her bike on Saturday at around 6:45 p.m.

Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and or death.”

Charlotte is described as white with long blonde hair. She is 5 foot 1 and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

Moreau Lake State Park is closed until further notice. Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the New York State Police.

