Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident

Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in the case of a gunfire incident that happened in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:41 p.m. Outside of pizzeria Verita on St. Paul St.

Police say nobody was struck when the gun went off, but they were under the suspicion that it was fired in a criminal manner.

Burlington police chief Jon Murad says on Saturday officers arrested 39-year-old Oscar Delgado who was identified as a suspect in the incident earlier that day. Delgado will be arraigned on Monday. Police say this was the 10th gunfire incident in Burlington this year.

