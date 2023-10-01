Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in the case of a gunfire incident that happened in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:41 p.m. Outside of pizzeria Verita on St. Paul St.

Police say nobody was struck when the gun went off, but they were under the suspicion that it was fired in a criminal manner.

Burlington police chief Jon Murad says on Saturday officers arrested 39-year-old Oscar Delgado who was identified as a suspect in the incident earlier that day. Delgado will be arraigned on Monday. Police say this was the 10th gunfire incident in Burlington this year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.