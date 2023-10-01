Brainstorming ways to meet state’s climate action plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ciara Burke climbs aboard an electric school bus parked outside the South Burlington City Hall.

After two weeks of rides to her after-school program, she never wants to return to diesel.

“It just feels nicer on it,” Burke explains. “It’s kind of smoother than the other bus. The other bus is more bumpy, especially on the speed bumps.”

The electric school bus was one of many displays at the Energy Festival Saturday.

South Burlington residents tried out e-bikes, admired electric vehicles and even watched a demo on electric planes.

Aaron Addessi of South Burlington fiddled with cords attached to a renewable energy exhibit.

“You’re trying to get as many lights as you can to light up,” Addessi said.

This fall marks South Burlington’s first-ever Energy Festival. City officials say it’s inspired by their Climate Action Plan, a project passed last year to reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions and meet the state’s climate targets.

“We’ve had lots of residents asking questions on the heels of the Climate Action Plan being adopted,” South Burlington Energy Committee Chair Tim Perrin said. “What can they do? We’re hoping that today’s festival will help answer more of those questions.”

Vendors offered answers of all sizes, from making the switch to solar to finding ways to drive less.

Kathy Murphy lives right down the road from City Hall. She bought a utility cart to ease the burden of walking to and from work and errands.

“I’ll use it to carry groceries, things from Joann’s,” Murphy said. “I’ll use it to carry things back and forth from work. I’m a teacher so I carry books and things.”

Perrin hopes everyone comes away from the festival having found a way to live more sustainably.

“This is an opportunity for us to be able to bring like-minded folks together with individuals that are providing good information and helping individuals across the community connect the dots as to what they can do to reduce their energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions,” Perrin said.

All resources shared at the festival live on the South Burlington Energy Committee’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.