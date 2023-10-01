How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s body returns to San Francisco on military flight

An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein,...
An armed forces color guard carries a casket containing the body of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., at San Francisco International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in San Francisco.(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein returned Saturday to her hometown for the final time when a military jet carrying the late Democratic senator’s body landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the Senate in 1992.

The arrival of her body was not open to the public. No details have been shared about services.

The former San Francisco mayor was a passionate advocate for priorities important to her state, including environmental protection, reproductive rights and gun control. But she also was known as a pragmatic, centrist lawmaker who reached out to Republicans and sought middle ground.

Her death was followed by a stream of tributes from around the nation, including from President Joe Biden, who served with Feinstein for years in the Senate and called her “a pioneering American” and a “cherished friend.”

California’s junior senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, called her “a towering figure — not just in modern California history, but in the history of our state and our nation.”

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Feinstein “spent her entire career breaking glass ceilings and opening doors into areas that had been perpetually dominated by men.”

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to soon appoint a replacement for the vacant Senate seat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis
Road leading to the Sleep Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vt. closed during foliage season.
Leaf peepers stopped in their tracks on popular Pomfret Road
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
File photo
Burlington adjusting to new bike-share program

Latest News

This image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on a temporary funding bill in...
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill
The block party was an all-day event on Saturday running from ten in the morning to five in the...
Rocktoberfest brings the music to Morrisville
September 30th is the beginning of the traditional small game season, and deer archery season...
Small game hunting season underway in Vermont