Cannabis retailers celebrate first year of adult use sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It’s been one year since adult use cannabis sales have been legal in the Vermont. And Sunday, people gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington to celebrate the budding industry with live music, food, and cannabis vendors.

Ceres Collaborative was one of three dispensaries to open on October 1 of last year. Manager Nathaniel Williams says when they first opened, lines were out the door.

Now 12 months later, there are 59 dispensaries in the state, and more than 500 other businesses ranging from cultivators, testing labs, manufacturers and wholesalers.

While there is a wide range of differing opinions about weed, those in the industry say they’re proud to be a part of it.

“There was a lot of demand and it was really crazy and really interesting learning experience and then you know as we’ve seen a lot more retailers kind of come on board since then, so this is a really fun opportunity to just celebrate for the whole community and for us,” said Ceres Collaborative Manager Nathaniel Williams.

Williams says he has seen a lot of excitement in the last year from customers. Cannabis has been legal to grow, share, and consume in Vermont since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.