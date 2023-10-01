How to help
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the streets in Barre.

On Friday, a long-time investigation of a home located on the 800 block of North Main St. ended with the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

Barre city, Barre town, and Berlin police, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s dept. and ATF agents took part in the search.

They found felony amounts of crack cocaine, regulated pills, evidence of sales, and a large sum of cash. Four arrests were made and all are facing charges of possession, fentanyl trafficking, and dispensing out of a dwelling.

