How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fire engine pull supports LGBTQ+ youth

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crowd in capes and rainbows descended on Burlington Saturday.

Teams from local organizations, schools and businesses competed to pull a fire truck down Church Street.

The pull raised money for Outright Vermont, a Burlington-based nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ+ youth.

Executive Director Dana Kaplan says the pull is a joyful way to show solidarity with this community.

“We are here, we are pulling alongside them, and we totally, totally support them and have their backs,” Kaplan said.

This year’s fundraising goal surpassed last year’s by $75 thousand. Kaplan says Outright – and LGBTQ+ youth – need more support in today’s social and political climate.

As of the final pull, Outright surpassed their goal, raising over $215 thousand.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis
Road leading to the Sleep Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vt. closed during foliage season.
Leaf peepers stopped in their tracks on popular Pomfret Road
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
File photo
Burlington adjusting to new bike-share program

Latest News

The block party was an all-day event on Saturday running from ten in the morning to five in the...
Rocktoberfest brings the music to Morrisville
September 30th is the beginning of the traditional small game season, and deer archery season...
Small game hunting season underway in Vermont
The electric school bus was one of many displays at the Energy Festival Saturday.
Brainstorming ways to meet state’s climate action plan
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home