Fire engine pull supports LGBTQ+ youth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crowd in capes and rainbows descended on Burlington Saturday.

Teams from local organizations, schools and businesses competed to pull a fire truck down Church Street.

The pull raised money for Outright Vermont, a Burlington-based nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ+ youth.

Executive Director Dana Kaplan says the pull is a joyful way to show solidarity with this community.

“We are here, we are pulling alongside them, and we totally, totally support them and have their backs,” Kaplan said.

This year’s fundraising goal surpassed last year’s by $75 thousand. Kaplan says Outright – and LGBTQ+ youth – need more support in today’s social and political climate.

As of the final pull, Outright surpassed their goal, raising over $215 thousand.

