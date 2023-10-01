Free computer and tech classes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fletcher Free Library is holding a variety of free computer and technology classes this fall. The classes, Basics for Beginners, Wired Wednesdays, Marketing for Small Businesses and Non-Profits, and learn Google Workspaces will be held at their downtown location and the library’s branch on North Ave. entry level classes are held in the morning and afternoon, while the intermediate level classes are in the evening.

“So many people in our community don’t have access to higher and computer and technology resources, we are happy to be able to share the resources of the library with anyone who wants to build skills.” said Emer Feeney, the Assistant Director of Fletcher Free Library:

You can find more information about the grant funded program, including detailed class descriptions, schedules, and how to register on our website if you click here.

