POLICE: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re aware of ongoing bomb threats to various critical infrastructure and key resource sectors in Vermont.

Police say targeted areas include college campuses, houses of worship, as well as regional airports. Right now, no suspicious items or authentic threats have been discovered.

According to Vermont State Police, these threats are being received via email and report, “The bombs will blow up in a few hours. Many people will die.” Police say they originate from ‘@skiff.com’ accounts.

Police are encouraging affected groups to report these incidents to local law enforcement in their area.

Vermont State Police say these nationwide hoax campaigns are frequently reported throughout the US and cause disruption to day to day activities in schools, houses of worship, and businesses. They say to alert law enforcement if:

If you see a package, backpack or any other item left unattended.

If you witness someone taking pictures of infrastructure items, access points, or other security related activities.

If you witness the same car and/or person parked in a sensitive location.

If you see behavior that strikes you as odd or out-of-place.

Tips can be sent in to Vermont State Police through; 844-84-TIPS (844-848-8477), www.vtips.us, or text VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

