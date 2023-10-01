Pumpkin Chuckin’ returns to Stowe for 14th year

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Jonathan Stapleton of Essex fastens a pumpkin into a trebuchet and waits for the countdown.

For as long as he can remember, he’s been competing in the Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival.

“People who make wacky contraptions love to share their contraptions with other people and see what likeminded people are doing,” Stapleton said. “It’s really fun.”

Stapleton has been workshopping the same trebuchet for years. He calls it a “walking arm trebuchet.” The 500 pound, 10-foot-tall creation “walks” forward as it hurls pumpkins through the air. This weekend, Stapleton made a record-breaking 860-foot toss.

Stapleton’s son, Orion, gets in on the fun, too. His 20-pound walking arm trebuchet tossed a pumpkin 460 feet.

“It’s fun to come out here every year,” Orion Stapleton said. “It’s a cool place.”

The 14-year-old Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival began with a Vermonter who longed for a community of trebuchet lovers.

After struggling to find a competition that allowed anyone with any kind of trebuchet to compete, David Jordan decided to create one himself.

“I decided that it would be a lot more fun to have a big festival open to little kids, big kids, people my age and have it open but separated by age, height and weight of the trebuchet,” Jordan explained.

This year’s festival featured food trucks and the first-ever 3D printed trebuchet. And the festival attracts more than just builders.

“When I’m older I want to be a mechanic,” Christian Collins of Morrisville said. “It’s cool for me to see how they’re flying and the parts they use.”

Delores Duncan attended the festival while visiting from Florida.

“We don’t do this in Florida, you know? We bring pumpkins in but we don’t chuck them anywhere,” Duncan laughed.

Competitors and onlookers alike say the Pumpkin Chuckin’ is the perfect way to kick off October.

