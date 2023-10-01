Repurposed iron makes works of art in Underhill

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - An Underhill artist opened his studio to the public this weekend.

Sculptures of obscure creatures and shapes dot the lawn of Underhill Ironworks.

Artist Gerald K Stoner says he creates them using iron from local farms and reuse stores.

Stoner only reveals his creations twice a year during the Vermont Arts Council’s open studio weekends.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to reach out to the community and let people see what I’ve done over the course of the year,” Stoner said.

Some of Stoner’s favorite pieces – and the only ones that aren’t for sale – include those he made during grad school and a mermaid for his wife.

As of Sunday morning, around seventy people had stopped by.

Stoner will open the doors to his studio again next spring.

