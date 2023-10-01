How to help
Repurposed iron makes works of art in Underhill

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - An Underhill artist opened his studio to the public this weekend.

Sculptures of obscure creatures and shapes dot the lawn of Underhill Ironworks.

Artist Gerald K Stoner says he creates them using iron from local farms and reuse stores.

Stoner only reveals his creations twice a year during the Vermont Arts Council’s open studio weekends.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to reach out to the community and let people see what I’ve done over the course of the year,” Stoner said.

Some of Stoner’s favorite pieces – and the only ones that aren’t for sale – include those he made during grad school and a mermaid for his wife.

As of Sunday morning, around seventy people had stopped by.

Stoner will open the doors to his studio again next spring.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

