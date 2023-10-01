How to help
Rocktoberfest brings the music to Morrisville

By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE Vt. (WCAX) - For Lowell resident John Moretti, it was a normal autumn weekend.

“I was just at the local hospital getting a blood draw,” said Moretti.

But then, he saw something that looked like a party.

“It looked fun, they had a band and all kinds of cool arts and crafts and i just came to check it out,” said Moretti.

Rocktoberfest is back in Morrisville for some fun this year. The block party was an all-day event on Saturday running from ten in the morning to five in the evening. Portland Street was filled with musical performances, games, food, and other activities for a variety of different age groups.

Vermonters say they enjoy coming to Rocktober to catch up with people they haven’t seen in a long time.

I love the town, I love the people and I just wanted to come to support the community,” said Hyde Park resident Kristina Bishop.

“It’s just like the positivity of this town and the community. It’s so beautiful to just see just everybody together,” said Morrisville resident Adriana Denas.

Morrisville resident Edith Smith says she’s been to this event many times in the past -- but it’s her first year coming here as a vendor.

“Meeting more people because now people are stopping at my table and chatting and asking questions so I’m actually meeting more people than I ever did as just passing by,” said Smith.

But for others like Moretti who just stumbled into Rocktoberfest -- he says he was happy to leave the festival with something special.

“I was so excited, I mean I didn’t know you could win a nice book like this for answering 2 out of 3 Vermont questions correctly,” said Moretti.

Now that he’s feeling lucky, he hopes he can come back again next year.

“And I think it’s a great thing and I hope they do it for a long time,” said Moretti.

