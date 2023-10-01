Small game hunting season underway in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September 30th is the beginning of the traditional small game season, and deer archery season begins on Sunday.

Hunters can hunt for American woodcock, grouse and snowshoe hare.

Officials say grouse may be a sparse this year because of the rain this past spring and summer. But say there should be a decent number of birds in the northeast section of the state.

Wildlife Management Program Manager, David Sausville, says it’s important to be aware of your surroundings if you do go hunting in the forest.

“We recommend that all hunters wear their hunting orange or what we call blaze orange clothing, it just makes it a little easier to each other through the foliage,” said Sausville.

Officials also say if you’re traveling in a group, keep an eye on your team members.

