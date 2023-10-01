Three vehicle crash sends truck into gas pump in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY , Vt. (WCAX) - Three people are recovering after a crash in St. Johnsbury that involved three vehicles. One of them ultimately hitting a pump at a gas station.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the Sunoco on Memorial Dr. on Saturday at around 5 p.m.

Officers say a 74-year-old man from Barnet sped into the gas station from the taco bell across the road; striking a pickup truck head on and causing it to collide with an SUV that was parked at the gas pump.

The Barnet man and his passenger, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.