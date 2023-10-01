UVM downs UMass Lowell 2-1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a midweek road draw, the UVM men’s soccer team returned to Virtue Field on Saturday and defeated UMass Lowell 2-1 to improve to 2-0 in America East play.

“Overall, really good game. I think it’s great to get two goals in a match again, that’s exciting for us. We did give up a goal, that’s a bit out of character for our defense that made things interesting, that was unnecessary,” head coach Rob Dow said. “But we licked our wounds, got back, and then were pretty stubborn defensively, created some chances. But good performances by Carter Johnson, Yaniv Bazini, and that’s our attack. So it’s good to see we’re trending upward.”

Check out the highlights in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.