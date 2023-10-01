How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM downs UMass Lowell 2-1

Catamounts improve to 2-0 in conference play
UVM downs UMass Lowell 2-1
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a midweek road draw, the UVM men’s soccer team returned to Virtue Field on Saturday and defeated UMass Lowell 2-1 to improve to 2-0 in America East play.

“Overall, really good game. I think it’s great to get two goals in a match again, that’s exciting for us. We did give up a goal, that’s a bit out of character for our defense that made things interesting, that was unnecessary,” head coach Rob Dow said. “But we licked our wounds, got back, and then were pretty stubborn defensively, created some chances. But good performances by Carter Johnson, Yaniv Bazini, and that’s our attack. So it’s good to see we’re trending upward.”

Check out the highlights in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire
File photo
WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis
Road leading to the Sleep Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vt. closed during foliage season.
Leaf peepers stopped in their tracks on popular Pomfret Road
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
File photo
Burlington adjusting to new bike-share program

Latest News

Catamounts improve to 2-0 in conference play
Catamounts improve to 2-0 in conference play
Scores and highlights from around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Five, Part One