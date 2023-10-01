How to help
Vermont lawmakers weigh in after U.S. house passes bill to avoid government shutdown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the 11th hour before a government shutdown, the U.S. House of Representatives was able to push through a bipartisan short- term spending bill known as a continuing resolution, to keep the government open while congress works on long-term spending plans.

“It enables us essentially to have time fully fund the government makes sure you know, programs, critical programs that Americans rely on are still working and then we have this extra time to be able to pass the other bills that we need to fund government long term,” said Vermont Rep. Becca Balint.

House speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the proposal Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon it was put to a vote and ultimately won enough support to pass. 90 republicans voted no, and just a single democrat voted against the measure.

“We passed by overwhelming numbers. The ability to keep government open for the next six weeks… Every bet you had was government was gonna shut down,” said House Speaker McCarthy.

Balint voted yes to the bill. She says while it doesn’t cover everything, it does ensure a major crisis will be averted for hundreds of thousands of federal workers and supplemental funding for emergency disaster relief.

“It’s not going to affect the TSA officers. It’s not going to impact national parks, you know, we’re going to be able to keep those things open… So, I’m very, very pleased to add billions and billions of dollars for disaster relief. And I know I desperately need that for Vermont,” said Balint.

She went on to say infighting in the republican party was the reason why it was so hard to come to a resolution.

“it’s usually a situation where Democrats and Republicans were not getting along. That’s not what’s been happening for months here. It’s a civil war within the Republican Party. This has all been about a lot of ego and about trying to weaken the speaker who they do not support.”

Now it’s gone to the senate for a vote where minority leader Mitch McConnell says, while he’s not necessarily in favor of the measure, he is in favor of keeping the government running.

“I’m fairly confident that most of my members are going to vote against closure. Not necessarily because they’re opposed to the underlying bill but see what the House can do on a bipartisan basis and then bring it over to us. So, under these circumstances, I’m recommending a no vote. Even though I very much want to avoid a government shutdown,” said McConnell.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

