What-to-do: Sunday, October 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday .

Today is the 14th annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival. At the Mayo Farm Fields, bear witness to a pumpkin hurling contest, music, a craft fair, volleyball tournament, and children’s activities. There will be food trucks serving grilled cheese, tacos, pizza, Mediterranean food, popcorn and ice cream. The free festival begins at 11:00 a.m. in Stowe.

The Montpelier Fall Festival and fun run is today on the statehouse lawn. The festival begins with a one mile fun run, and after that, there’s masque theater, musical performances, face painting, inflatables, games, salsa lessons, a costume swap, and even a celebrity dunk tank. The festival begins at noon.

It’s the final day of the Green Mountain Book Festival. Get inspired to read or write in downtown Burlington at the Fletcher Free Library. There will be a picture book read aloud, after that, learn how to create characters that readers love, and a writers’ brainstorming session. The day concludes with conversations about non-fiction research and writing for teens. All day there will be book making workshops. Adults who sign up will learn about Japanese book binding, and kids will learn how to make a pop-up accordion. The festival is free for everyone.

