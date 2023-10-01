YCQM Oct. 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Right now on you can quote me. Make a pitch go to school for free. A new shark tank like challenge at the University of Vermont.
Plus public safety in the spotlight in Burlington. How a resident survey hopes to address concerns.
And a new book ‘taking a deep dive into a Vermont cold case’. We speak with the author who investigates the dissapearance of Briana Maitland.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.