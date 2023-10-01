How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September ended on a pleasant note. October will begin with a warmer day today. Some patchy dense fog is likely during the morning, then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. There will be a bit of haze from wildfire smoke from Canada. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, a great day for gazing at the fall foliage.

The week will be dry through Thursday, with summer making a comeback. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, with warmer lows as well, holding in the 50s. Near-record highs are possible Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. In fact, a few mid 80s aren’t out of the question for Wednesday. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Friday as a cold front approaches, bringing showers by late afternoon. Showers will continue overnight and during the day Saturday. Temperatures will return to normal levels over the weekend, with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are focusing their efforts outside of Pizzeria Veritas on St. Paul Street.
Burlington Police investigate St. Paul St. gunfire
Road leading to the Sleep Hollow Farm in Pomfret Vt. closed during foliage season.
Leaf peepers stopped in their tracks on popular Pomfret Road
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Thursday he will not run for a fifth term.
Burlington residents react as Mayor Weinberger ends his term
Pumpkin display at Patterson Farm in Hinsdale, N.H.
Pumpkin paradise draws visitors to New Hampshire farm
The floods ripped through the MONTKUSH warehouse, sending plastic bins and bags full of hemp...
Future of celebrity-owned hemp farm remains uncertain following flood

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
wx
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
wx
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast