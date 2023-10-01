BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September ended on a pleasant note. October will begin with a warmer day today. Some patchy dense fog is likely during the morning, then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. There will be a bit of haze from wildfire smoke from Canada. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, a great day for gazing at the fall foliage.

The week will be dry through Thursday, with summer making a comeback. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, with warmer lows as well, holding in the 50s. Near-record highs are possible Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. In fact, a few mid 80s aren’t out of the question for Wednesday. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Friday as a cold front approaches, bringing showers by late afternoon. Showers will continue overnight and during the day Saturday. Temperatures will return to normal levels over the weekend, with highs in the 60s.

